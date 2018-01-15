Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman At Fayetteville Motel

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested Dakota King Monday on suspicion of assault and battery charges after they found a woman on College Avenue suffering from lacerations to her hands and face.

Fayetteville police were called about 10:36 a.m. to Pesto Cafe for reports that a woman covered in blood had run into the parking lot from a room at the Chief Motel.

Police said the woman had wounds — likely from a sharp object — to her head and face, according to a preliminary arrest report. The woman was taken to a hospital but an update on her condition wasn’t immediately available.

Police inspected the motel room and found King, 25, in the bathroom with blood on his face, arms and hands. Police also found a large amount of blood on the floor.

Police said he was trying to conceal a bloody pocket knife on the ground by leaving his foot on top of it, according to the report.

The woman, who appeared to have defensive wounds on her hands, said only she and King were in the room.

Police said King was speaking “gibberish” and knew he was in Fayetteville, but had no clue of his exact location or who was involved in the incident, according to the report.

King was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.