Police: One Accident In Pea Ridge After Snowy Morning

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- Pea Ridge police reported a wreck Monday (Jan. 15) near Weston and Slack streets after an early morning snowfall.

Police told residents not to follow vehicles too closely, adding that temperatures are below freezing and it was still snowing. Police said winter weather conditions could cause slick roads.

Another round of accumulating snow will be possible across Northwest Arkansas this morning as a strong cold front blows through the area.

One to two inches of snow is possible across NWA through the early afternoon as temperatures continues to cool down into the 20s. Given the cold weather, even light accumulations today could give slick roads.

A later round of light snow is possible in the River Valley this evening, but accumulations look to be less than 1 inch.

Brutally cold weather arrives Tuesday (Jan. 16) with wind chills below zero and highs in the teens and 20s.