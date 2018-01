× Rogers Police Looking For Missing Teen

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen last seen on Jan. 2.

Haydee Yamileth Alarcon, 16, is believed to still be in the area with her boyfriend. She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on Alarcon is urged to call police at 479-636-4141 and ask for detective Golden.

This case is documented under Incident # 2018-188 (NIC # M674310152).