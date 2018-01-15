× Springdale Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Springdale man accused of kidnapping and robbing a man last fall in Fayetteville.

Alejandro Reyes, 25, was arrested Saturday (Jan. 13) in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and first-degree terroristic threatening — all felonies. Reyes also faces a misdemeanor theft charge.

The victim said he met a woman over social media and planned to see her Oct. 4, 2017, but was ambushed by Reyes, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man said when he got into their car, Reyes held him at gunpoint and put a bag over his head. Reyes then took the man’s wallet and cell phone and drove the trio to the Walmart on Mall Avenue, where the woman tried to use the victim’s credit cards.

The cards were declined, so Reyes drove the man to the Christian Life Cathedral, where he was made to strip, according to the affidavit.

The man said Reyes — who had threatened to kill him several times — punched him before driving off, according to the affidavit.

Fayetteville police later obtained surveillance video from Walmart, which showed a maroon Honda Accord carrying a woman matching the victim’s description.

The woman went inside the Walmart and left after her credit cards were declined at the register. Police later found the vehicle was registered to Reyes.

Reyes was being held Monday (Jan. 15) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 31 in Washington County Circuit Court.