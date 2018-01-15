× WATCH: Accumulating Snow Across NWA This Morning, Light Snow Possible Tonight In The River Valley

Another round of accumulating snow will be possible across Northwest Arkansas this morning as a strong cold front blows through the area. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible across NWA through the early afternoon as temperatures continues to cool down into the 20s. Given the cold weather, even light accumulations today could give slick roads.

A later round of light snow is possible in the River Valley this evening, but accumulations look to be less than 1 inch.

Brutally cold weather arrives tomorrow with wind chills below zero and highs in the teens and 20s.

