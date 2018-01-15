× WATCH: Snow Falling Across Benton County; Slick Roads Likely

Snow is picking up in intensity across Northwest Arkansas this morning with some areas, especially Benton County, starting to see some accumulation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 to 2 inches will be possible north of Springdale, with lesser amounts in Fayetteville. Fort Smith will likely not see any accumulation today but there will be a chance of some accumulating snow south across the Ouachitas later this evening.

Temperaures will also be an issue across NWA today with much colder weather arriving late morning into the afternoon. As temperatures drop into the 20s expect even more slick spots on the roads as the snow falls and sticks.

Much colder weather will also arrive in the River Valley this afternoon.