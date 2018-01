× Weather-Related Issue Closes Fayetteville Senior Center

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Senior Activity And Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., is closed to clients until further notice due to a weather-related issue.

The center is closed due to busted pipes. The pipes busted last week as well, Chase Gipson who is with the center said.

He said meals will still be delivered to homes.