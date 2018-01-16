× CVS Bans Photo Manipulation On Its Beauty Products

(CBS NEWS) – CVS Health is announcing a major change in how you shop for beauty products. The nation’s leading drugstore chain will inform customers if certain advertisements for products were digitally altered. A special watermark will highlight imagery without material changes.

Those products include makeup and skincare items, where photos are edited to adjust a person’s size, shape or skin color.

Helena Foulkes, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, told “CBS This Morning” that the new initiative is tied to how girls consume media.

“A couple of statistics that really hit us is that 80 percent of women feel worse about themselves after looking at beauty ads, and 42 percent of girls in grades one through three want to be thinner,” Foulkes said. “For us, as a big health care company, we felt this was a health issue. In fact, the American Medical Association has said that propagation of unrealistic body imagery is hurting our health.”

CVS will append a “beauty mark” to imagery in its stores that has not been digitally altered.

