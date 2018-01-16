× “Deplorable”: Missing Infants Lived In Car With Knives, Drugs, Cops Say

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS News) — Police investigating the disappearance of infant twins in California say their parents forced them to live in “deplorable and dangerous” conditions in a car with weapons and drugs.

Aaron Weddles and Princess Canez-Walker were arrested in Stockton on suspicion of child endangerment and child neglect last Tuesday. Police had been searching for the family since they were alerted Jan. 4 that two adults and their children were missing, transient and possibly living out of a car, according to Stockton Police.

Police found the couple living in their car with a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old twin girls, who were taken into the custody of child welfare officials. But another set of twins, a boy and girl who are 20 months old, weren’t with them.

The pair faced a judge Thursday on unrelated charges of vandalism for Canez-Walker and drugs for Weddles. But Stockton police say they won’t give them any information about the location of the missing twins, Ren and Setina.

Stockton police also released photos of the vehicle where they found the family living. Inside the 2002 white Suzuki, investigators say they found knives, a machete, an ax, suspected mold and narcotics.

“The investigation so far has indicated that the parents forced their children to live in these deplorable and dangerous conditions,” police said in the Facebook post.

No photos of the missing twins were available. Police described them as mixed ethnicity, Cambodian and African American. They are appealing to the community for information about the location of the children.

Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to call police immediately at (209) 937-8323 or (209) 937-7911 after hours.