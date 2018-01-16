Don Tyson School Of Innovation Is Enrolling Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Enrollment has kicked off for the 2018-2019 school year at the Don Tyson School of Innovation. New students are encouraged to enroll.

Applications are being accepted from across Northwest Arkansas.

Fall 2018 will host sixth and seventh-graders for the first time, as grades eighth through 12th are already offered.

"... We have a face-to-face school where students, grades six through 12, come to school, and if you decide that you'd like to take classes at home, we actually offer a Don Tyson School of Innovation virtual school, also," Principal Joe Rollins explained.