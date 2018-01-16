× Fayetteville Mayor Addresses City With Year-End Speech

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) –Mayor Lioneld Jordan spoke about the state of the city at a meeting Tuesday night (Jan. 16). Many topics of interests and high-points in the city were mentioned.

The U.S. News & World Report of ranking the city fifth as the best place to live in America was mentioned, the filming of HBO series True Detective and a new pharmacy that intends to create cheaper alternatives to medications were mentioned.

Economic growth and development were also some of the topics discussed during the city address.

Three hundred fifty new businesses opened, which created 1,200 new jobs.

For the 10th consecutive year, Jordan has addressed the city with a speech, as this is required by state law. The law states the mayor must update the council and residents about the year that just wrapped up.

“The year of 2017 was one of those years that was shaped by many bold decisions… and by very fortunate circumstances,” Jordan said.

