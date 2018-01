Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you must sneeze, don't try to hold it in.

A new report highlights the case of a man who suffered an injury to his neck by holding in a forceful sneeze.

The force of the sneeze sent air and matter crashing into the back of his throat.

The man didn't need surgery but was hospitalized for two weeks.

Sneezes can produce enough pressure to explode a pressurized air can at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.