ARAKNSAS (KFSM) -- As bills increase, so does debt.

Those with Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County said they are wanting to assist those in need get heating bills paid.

Assistance is for qualified low-income families.

Anyone who thinks they're eligible may visit the Center For Nonprofits at The JTL Shop located at 614 Emma Avenue in Springdale. Proof of income per household and size of household is required.