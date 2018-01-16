× Los Angeles Sheriff’s Officials Investigate Sexual Battery Allegations Against Seal

MALIBU (CBS News) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating allegations of sexual battery made against musician Seal by a neighbor, the department confirmed Tuesday.

The department said in a statement that deputies were called to the neighbor’s home Saturday, and when they arrived were told of an alleged incident of sexual battery the neighbor said happened in November 2016.

A rep for the 54-year-old singer tells CBS News, “Seal vehemently denies the recent accusations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct of more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

The department did not release any specific details related to the allegation, but said the man accused of sexual battery is Samuel Henry Olusegun, who is better known by his stage name, Seal.

The Grammy Award winning singer of “Kiss from a Rose” made headlines just last week for a social media post in which he appeared to accuse Oprah Winfrey of knowing about sexual assaults allegedly committed by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.