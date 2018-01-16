× More People Exposed To Measles In Arkansas, According To Health Department

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A measles patient was seen at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock nearly one week ago and since, those with the Arkansas Department of Health estimate about 150 people were exposed to the virus between Jan. 9-11.

The virus now may be spread to other states, as those exposed were not only at UAMS, but were passengers on United Airlines flight 5314. That person went to other places as well, but those places have yet to be identified.

This was the first reported case in Arkansas within the past three years.

The virus is highly infectious.

Healthcare providers are said to be looking out for measles, according to the health department.

A news release from the health department states, “An exposed person is very unlikely to get measles if they had laboratory confirmed illness in the past, if they have had a single measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shot, or if they were born before 1957 (when all children were thought to have been exposed to measles). Health care workers are expected to have two MMR doses.”

Symptoms of measles include rash and cough, red eyes, high fever and a runny nose.