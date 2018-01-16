× New Freddy’s Custard & Steakburgers Location Opens In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A new Freddy’s Custard & Steakburgers opened its doors Tuesday morning(Jan. 16), according to a news release.

The restaurant is located at 7719 Rogers Avenue.

There are three other Freddy’s located in our area in Rogers, Springdale, and Fayetteville.

Freddy’s is known for its lean ground-beef steakburgers, vienna hot dogs, and shoestring fries, according to the release.

Also popular, is the chocolate or vanilla frozen custard that is churned fresh daily.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.