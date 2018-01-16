Siloam Springs In Top 10, Has Chance To Be On Hulu Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Siloam Springs may be on an upcoming Hulu show. The town is now in the top 10 picks out of many applicants. If selected, it'd be on an eight-episode season.

Those in town are competing for a chance to be featured on the show, "The Small Business Revolution". They're competiting against nine other towns in America for the chance to be featured on Season 3 of the show. If selected, $500,000 will be used to renovate six businesses in town.

"We have very very few vacancies downtown. I feel like we have a very strong sense of community in our downtown because we get a lot of support from Siloam Springs," Julie Chandler business owner said.

#MYSILOAMSPRINGS is encouraged to be used to help spread the word.

Producers and how host Amanda Brickman were in town Tuesday (Jan. 16) to see if Siloam Springs will advance to the top 5.