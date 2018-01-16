The Big Thaw Is Coming; Our Next Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the next several days we'll increase around +10º each day with highs this weekend topping out in the 60s.

In Bentonville and all of NW Arkansas the rock bottom will be Wednesday morning with snow covered areas around -2º. Locations without snow will be closer to the 2-4º range.

By the weekend we'll be in the 60s and the next chance for precipitation will be all rain and maybe even some thunderstorms.

The Fort Smith area will also see temperatures climbing from the 20s to 30s to 40s to 50s to 60s over the next five days.

The next widespread chance for rain will be this weekend. This image shows Sunday at Noon with a line of showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Temperatures will actually be too warm for anything frozen so expected rain as the system moves thru the area.

-Garrett