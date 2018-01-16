U.S. Marshals Museum Named

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The U.S. Marshals Museum has been named.

The building has been named after Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III because of their contributions and support, a news release states.

The Youngs have worked diligently to raise money for the project, according to the release. Young has been a chairperson for the museum foundation since 2009.

“Mary Carleton and I are humbled to lend our name to the U.S. Marshals Museum and its mission,” the release states. It also states Young, chairman of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation said, “The museum has been, and will continue to be, a catalyst for positive change. We look forward to seeing the impact it makes not only in our children and grandchildren’s lives, but for other families’ across the state and nation.”

Construction of the museum is set to begin during the spring.