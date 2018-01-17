CASTING CALL: True Detective Filming In NWA
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Anyone interested in being in the show ‘True Detective’ is encouraged to apply.
Actors, background actors, stand-ins and photo-doubles will be cast for the show, according to a news release.
The filming will happen February through June at several locations throughout NWA.
The new season will be about a morbid crime that happened in the heart of the Ozarks, the release states. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali who will portray Wayne Hays who was a state police investigator, as well as Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff are among the cast.
Access the application, here.
See guidelines and additional inform, here.