CASTING CALL: True Detective Filming In NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Anyone interested in being in the show ‘True Detective’ is encouraged to apply.

Actors, background actors, stand-ins and photo-doubles will be cast for the show, according to a news release.

The filming will happen February through June at several locations throughout NWA.

The new season will be about a morbid crime that happened in the heart of the Ozarks, the release states. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali who will portray Wayne Hays who was a state police investigator, as well as Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff are among the cast.

Access the application, here.

See guidelines and additional inform, here.