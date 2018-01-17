Check Out This Cool Cloud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is cold for Wednesday Morning! However, there is a pocket of warmer air just above our heads. It's called an inversion (air warming with height). We have one most mornings, but this one is so pronounced that the steam above the plant is getting trapped and is forming a line in the sky all over LeFlore County in Oklahoma.

The steam is full hot, moist air. Hot air likes to rise, but warm air cannot rise in warm air. The inversion above our heads is blocking the steam from rising any further. In fact it is close to 10 degrees warmer up there than it is on the ground this morning.

-Matt