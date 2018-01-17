× Department Of Health Confirms First Child Flu Death In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death.

The death was reported Wednesday (Jan. 17) and is the first child flu death of the season.

According to our CBS affiliate THV11, the child was an 8-year-old boy from Little Rock.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.

To view the most recent flu report from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.