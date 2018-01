× Malfunctioning HVAC Puffs Smoke Into Garden Living

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An HVAC malfunctioned Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning at The Grounds at Garden Living, resulting in some smoke inside the building and a response from the fire department.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded about 9 a.m. for reports of “a light haze of smoke” inside the building at 160 E. Joyce Blvd.

There were no injuries.