Fayetteville Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Stealing Checks From Mailboxes

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police need help identifying two subjects accused of stealing checks from mailboxes.

Police said the suspects are accused of stealing two checks from mailboxes in Fayetteville and spending the money at Walmart.

One suspect appears to be a woman, wearing a black coat, black hat and black jeans. The other suspect is a man, wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and a black and tan hat.

If you have any information, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.