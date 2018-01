Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKOMA (KFSM) -- Officials responded to a fire at the tag office in Arkoma Wednesday (Jan. 17).

The blaze appears to have engulfed the entire building at 524 Main St. The Polka "Dot" Patch and ASP Loans also occupied the building.

Arkoma Police Chief Thomas Lenard said the fire started in the attic.

An Arkoma resident told 5NEWS that a woman working in the tag office did get out safely.

Several crews are on scene of the fire.

