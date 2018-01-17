× Florida Rolls Over Arkansas As Gainesville Slump Continues

GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KFSM) – Arkansas has had zero success at Florida in the lifetime of their entire roster and a Natural State native made sure that slump continued.

North Little Rock graduate KeVaughn Allen scored 20 first half points as the Gators dominated the Razorbacks 88-73 as Florida won their 13th straight home game against Arkansas.

Florida was able to take advantage of a lack of Arkansas defense in the first half, paired with foul trouble to both Jaylen Barford and Daniel Gafford, as they built a 48-33 lead at the half.

Allen finished with 28 points to pace the Gators while Barford poured in 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting for the Razorbacks. In a return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Missouri on Saturday, Daryl Macon scored 11 points while struggling from the field and finished 5-of-15. Gafford finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Florida hit 13-of-25 from 3-point range and committed just nine turnovers.

Arkansas guard Anton Beard went down with a lower leg injury in the first and did not return.

The Razorbacks host Ole Miss at 2:30 pm on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.