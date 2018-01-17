× Ken Hatfield Named To CFP Selection Committee

Ken Hatfield is a name that is known to virtually every Arkansas Razorback fan in the country but today the former player and coach was put on a bigger stage.

The former All-Southwest Conference running back was named one of six new members to the College Football Playoff on Wednesday. In each year of their existence, the CFP committee has had a member with Arkansas ties. Former athletic director Jeff Long was on the board for three seasons, including a stint as the chairman of the committee.

Hatfield led Arkansas to a bowl game in all six seasons as a head coach and finished his time in Fayetteville with a 55-17-1 record from 1984-89. Hatfield had a career mark of 168-140-4 in 27 year career with stops at Air Force, Arkansas, Clemson and Rice.

As a player Hatfield was a standout return man for the Razorbacks as he ended his collegiate career with more than 1,600 yards in return yards, which is second most in school history.