Local Council Member Busted In California On Drug Charges, Police Say

POTEAU (KFSM) — A council member has been arrested in connection with methamphetamine charges after a one-and-a-half year investigation in Oklahoma and California.

David White of Poteau was arrested in Northern California Wednesday (Jan. 17) about 3:20 p.m, according to the Poteau Police Department. He is facing four counts of felony distributing methamphetamine and one count of felony drug conspiracy.

Police said White has been federally indicted on the charges.

White is waiting to be extradited back to Oklahoma.