× Local Man Accused In Toddler Death & Arson Pleads Not Guilty

PARIS (KFSM) — A man arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old Ryatt Gunner Mason Reese has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

Ricky Carter, 27, of Logan County pleaded not guilty Jan. 12 to felony first-degree murder and arson charges.

He’s appointed Public Defender Joe Don Winningham as his attorney. Winningham is a family law attorney out of Conway records show.

Court documents allege Carter intentionally set a fire causing more than $15,000 in damages, which then caused gas lines to explode. Reese was left in the home when the explosion happened.

Through investigation, the coroner determined Reese’s body was in full rigor at the hospital, which means he may have died two to six hours before the explosion happened, according to an affidavit.

Carter’s jury trial is set to begin March 26.