× More Actors Say They Regret Working With Woody Allen

NEW YORK (CBS News) — More actors are coming forward to say they regret working with directory Woody Allen. At least three actors are expressing regret over signing on to work on his latest movie, heightening questions about the future of the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Timothee Chalamet on Tuesday said he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to three charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). The breakout star of “Call Me By Your Name” announced on Instagram that he didn’t want to profit from his work on Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” which wrapped shooting in the fall.

“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” said Chalamet.

Chalamet is just the latest cast member of an Allen production to express regret or guilt about being professionally associated with the director. In recent weeks, Rebecca Hall (“A Rainy Day in New York,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”), Mira Sorvino (“Mighty Aphrodite”), Ellen Page (“To Rome With Love”), David Krumholtz (“Wonder Wheel”) and Griffith Newman (“A Rainy Day in New York”) have all in some way distanced themselves from Allen or vowed that they wouldn’t work with him again. In October, Newman called himself “a coward” and “hypocrite” for working on the film, and said he donated his whole salary to RAINN.

Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter, in 2014 renewed the claim that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen, who has long denied the allegations, was investigated for the incident but not charged.

The rising chorus of actors renouncing Allen suggests the road ahead for the him may be particularly challenging, even for a director whose personal controversies have for decades made him an alternatively beloved and reviled figure in movies. Financial support for the filmmaker has not previously waned in part because of the eagerness many stars have for working with a cinematic legend. But fielding a starry cast may prove increasingly difficult for Allen in a movie industry in the midst of a “Me Too” reckoning.

“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” Greta Gerwig, who co-starred in Allen’s 2012 comedy “To Rome With Love,” told The New York Times last week. “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization.”

New remarks by Farrow were aired Wednesday as a prelude to what “CBS This Morning” calls her first on-camera discussion of the issue.

Read more and see video, here.