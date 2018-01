× Oaklawn Cancels Race Due To Extreme Cold

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The nine-race card that was scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled due to near record low temperatures, reports 5NEWS CBS affiliate reports THV11.

Live racing is planned to resume Friday (Jan. 19) at 1:30 p.m.

However, Oaklawn will remain open for gaming and simulcast racing, THV11 reports.