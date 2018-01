× Police Searching For Local Missing Man

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man who has been missing since December.

John David Ewig, 62, went missing Saturday (Dec. 16) from his home on Angus Drive, according to the Prairie Grove Police Department.

A witness told police they last saw him walking away from his residence between 1-5 p.m. that Saturday, according to police.

Anyone with information encouraged to call police at 846-3270.