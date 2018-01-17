Police: Man Shot In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night (Jan. 17).

The man was taken by ambulance to Washington Regional Medical Center. Police have yet to comment about his condition.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Boxley Avenue near Franciscan Way in the Fieldstone neighborhood after gunshots were reported.

The shooting was reported at 7:58 p.m.

Police are searching for the suspect. The suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting happened. They said the suspect and man who was shot know each other.

This is a developing story.