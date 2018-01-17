× Road Crews On Site Of Possible Water Main Break In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Road crews are on scene of a possible water main break at Overcrest St. and Elm St. this morning (Jan. 17).

According to the Fayetteville Water Department, there is a confirmed leak and crews are working to find out if it’s a water main break. The gas company will come to mark gas lines so crews won’t hit them when they dig up the water main to repair the leak.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest on this developing story.