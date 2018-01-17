× Rogers Man Sentenced For Beating Children

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Tuesday (Jan. 16) to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for beating two children in July.

Shawn Charles Tabor, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree battery and second-degree domestic battery — both felonies.

Tabor told Rogers police he was frustrated that he couldn’t get his 2-month-old daughter to stop crying, so he threw her about 10 feet onto a couch, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tabor said he wasn’t sure if the girl collided with the couch’s wooden frame because he “left the room before she landed,” according to the affidavit.

After walking way to calm himself, Tabor returned and strapped the girl to a child’s seat. She continued to cry so Tabor jerked her out of the seat and swung her over another part of the couch, according to the affidavit.

The girl was later treated for a skull fracture and bleeding in her brain at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

A doctor who examined the child noted a possible history of child abuse due to several healing fractures in the girl’s legs, according to the affidavit. Tabor said those injuries could’ve occurred in the past when his daughter rolled off the couch while he was outside smoking.

Tabor also injured a 2-year-old boy, leaving a bruise that ran from his temple to his jaw, according to the affidavit.