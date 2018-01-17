× Power Restored To Thousands In The River Valley

River Valley (KFSM)–

Power has been restored to more than four thousand members of the Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative who were without power on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

According to the Arkansas Valley website, 4,313 out of 12,898 members were affected by the outage, over one-third of customers in Crawford County.

Power was out around the Cedarville and Rudy areas.

Reports of the outages began around 6:30 a.m.

Electricity was back on for all but 592 members by about 8:45 a.m.

Another 235 members were without power in Sebastian County, in the White Bluff area south of Fort Smith.

They also had their power restored around the same time as those in Crawford County.

No word yet on the cause of the outage or when power is expected to be restored.