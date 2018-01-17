× Walmart Will Host Free Health Screenings

ARKANSAS (KFSM) –Walmart will host a free ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ event, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Walmart locations in the state will host the event Saturday, Jan. 20. Free screenings include blood glucose and pressure, body mass index, as well as low-cost immunizations, a news release states.

At some of the selected locations, participants will also get free vision screenings, the release also states.

The release also states that Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience — in select stores — to assist with smoking cessation. It’s an initiative toward quitting tobacco products.

More than 23 percents of adults in the states smoke cigarettes regularly, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, in the wake of the opioid crisis, Walmart is the first pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal