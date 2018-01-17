Warmer Weather Could Spell Trouble On Frozen Pipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Warm weather following cold temperatures can keep plumbers just as busy as they are during freezing temperatures.

Freezing temperatures can cause pipes inside a home to freeze and leave homeowners without running water. If frozen pipes are left unattended, or unnoticed, they will begin to expand and potentially bust as the weather gets warmer.

Frigid temperatures have kept Eric Blanton, owner of Blanton's Plumbing and Drain, busier than usual.

His 10 to 12 hour workdays will likely be the norm even after temperatures rise above freezing.

"As it starts to warm up, people are going to notice if there was something that froze," Blanton said. "There is a good chance that there could be something broken."

Being in the heart of winter, Blanton said there are several ways to protect your home from falling victim, like unhooking your outdoor water hose from the spicket, covering crawlspaces or other holes under your home and making sure heat is getting underneath your sinks to keep pipes from getting too cold.

"If you ever start having an issue with it freezing, make sure you turn the faucets on both sides, hot and cold and leave it running until it runs completely full stream again," Blanton said.

If you do notice a leak or no water flowing from your faucet, call your city water department or a plumber. Not doing so could cause an expensive mess.

"Be very cautious if you've had water that has been froze at your house and you haven't called anyone to check on it," Blanton said. "There is a good possibility that if it warms up, that it will bust."

Employees with the Fayetteville Water and Sewer Department recommend homeowners call them before a plumber because the leak could be a city pipe that needs to be fixed.