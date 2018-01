× WATCH: Bitterly Cold This Morning, Near Freezing This Afternoon

It will be another bitterly cold morning across the area, but not as windy as yesterday morning. Many folks across Northwest Arkansas will start off with morning temperatures below zero with widespread single digits across the River Valley. This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: