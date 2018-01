Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission there are several controlled burns on-going across area this afternoon.

- Logan: 4 S Paris 206 acres

- Scott: 10 W Waldron 511 acres

- Sebastian: Ft Chaffee 736 acres

Smoke can be seen across the River Valley.

A link to the current and planned burns can be found here: Arkansas Prescribed Burns.

-Garrett