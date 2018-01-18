Crews Respond To House Fire In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–

Fire crews responded to a fire at 822 N. 13th Street in Fort Smith on Thursday morning (Jan. 18).

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

The family who lived there was in the home at when the fire began. A smoke alarm alerted them of the fire and they were able to escape.

No one was injured. Pipes had frozen in the house and the family had been their fireplace to warm the home, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

