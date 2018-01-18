× Gravette Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 17), according to Gravette police.

Police responded to assist Sulphur Springs Police Department with a report of a disturbance on Jan. 13.

David Casares fled the scene, leading authorities on a high-speed chase. According to police, he was armed with a .357 handgun. He was able to escape from authorities during the chase.

Gravette police received a tip Wednesday night (Jan. 17), revealing the location of Casares. Police said he was wanted by multiple agencies on various charges. Officers responded to a local business in the Hiwasse community.

Casares was identified in the location with an alleged victim and children. After negotiations, Casares was arrested.

He is now facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, certain persons in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct and an FTA warrant.