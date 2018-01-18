× Local Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase In December

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a West Fork man linked to a Dec. 20 car chase in southern in Washington County.

Landon Coker, 25, was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 17) in connection with fleeing, reckless driving and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Officers terminated their pursuit of Coker largely due to safety concerns for themselves and other drivers, according to West Fork police. Chief John Nelson had said his agency would seek a felony fleeing warrant against Coker.

Coker, who has several misdemeanor warrants for his arrest out of West Fork, Greenland and Fayetteville, was being held Thursday (Jan. 18) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $64,471 bond.

Coker has a hearing set for Friday (Jan. 19) in Washington County Circuit Court.