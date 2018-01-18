Man Escapes Car Fire In Poteau

POTEAU (KFSM) — A man escaped a car fire after crashing on Old Wister Highway in Poteau Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Poteau police and fire crews were dispatched to B Street and South McKenna for a report of a vehicle on fire at about 8:30 p.m. Crews found a 2004 Dodge Durango fully engulfed in flames, sitting off the roadway.

Police said Patrick Cooper, 64 of Wister, was driving westbound on South McKenna and attempted to turn right on B Street. He hit a curb, crossed Old Frisco Trail and stopped in a ditch. His car became stuck in the ditch and he attempted to drive out of the ditch, causing one or more of the tires to catch on fire.

A passerby saw the fire and removed Cooper from the car, according to police.

Officers noticed signs of alcohol impairment on Cooper and gave him a breath test. He registered a 0.14 and was arrested, according to police.