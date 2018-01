× Police: Man Dies After Grain Accident In Highfill

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — A man died in Wednesday (Jan. 17) after a grain accident in Highfill, according to Police Chief Blake Webb.

James McKee, 56, of Salem, Missouri was unloading a 5-ton grain semi-trailer when he became trapped in the grain.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 14134 West Holland Avenue. Police said it happened on a private farm in Highfill.

McKee died at the scene.