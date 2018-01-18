× US Agriculture Secretary To Visit Arkansas, Tour Farm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is visiting Arkansas to hold a roundtable discussion with the state’s governor and to meet with farmers.

Perdue is participating in a roundtable lunch with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state’s agriculture leaders at the governor’s mansion on Friday (Jan. 19). The event will include a question-and-answer session moderated by state Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward.

Perdue is also scheduled to tour a farm in England in Lonoke County on Friday (Jan. 19) afternoon.