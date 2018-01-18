One Person In Critical Condition After Wreck On Highway 16 In Elkins

ELKINS (KFSM)–

Three people were riding in a white car that collided with an SUV with a driver and no passengers in Elkins. One person in the white car was listed in critical condition and taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

Police responded to the wreck on Highway 16, near the school, on Thursday morning (Jan 18.).

Traffic was reportedly backed up to the Harps grocery store, but returned to moving normally.

No additional details regarding injuries have been released.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.