FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- In commemoration of the first anniversary of the Fayetteville Women's March, people of all backgrounds will gather Saturday (Jan. 20) and march in unity.

You may remember the Women's March last year in Washington D.C. and other cities across the country. Fayetteville continues to join those communities to stand up for equality, justice and inclusion.

The 2018 Fayetteville Women's March is Saturday (Jan. 20) at the Fayetteville Town Center. A rally starts at 12 p.m. There will be several people speaking including candidates and people from organizations. The march will then follow with proceeding down West Mountain Street to the Fayetteville Public Library.

All men, women and children are welcome.