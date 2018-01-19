× Cops Release New Photos Of Missing Twin Toddlers; Parents “Uncooperative”

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS News) — It’s been two weeks since twin toddlers from Stockton were reported missing, and although their parents are still not cooperating with police, investigators hope recently released pictures of one of the twins will help in the efforts to locate them, according to CBS Sacramento.

Princess Canez-Walker and Aaron Weddles have been charged with child endangerment, and relatives say their concern over the well-being of 20-month-old twins Ren and Setina grows every day.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Patreona Walker, whose father was previously married to Princess. “I never known her to have any drugs around her kids…I believe it’s all because of him.”

Walker told CBS Sacramento that many family members haven’t even had the opportunity to meet the twins, and like authorities they want answers.

Last week, officers found the couple apparently living out of a car filled with weapons and drugs. They had three children with them at the time who were all taken into the custody of child protective services. Ren and Setina, however, were nowhere to be found.

Canez-Walker and Weddles have appeared in court, often smiling and laughing. The only thing Weddles has reportedly said to officers is, “Do your jobs; that’s what you’re getting paid for.”

“We have to suspect that there is foul play involved, just going back and looking at the parents how uncooperative they are,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Family members say they won’t stop looking for the twins. They hope the community won’t stop either.

“This case has generated a lot of interest in our community, and we have a lot of people that are out there looking for the twins,” said Silva.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. In the meantime, family members are planning to visit Stockton to help in the search.