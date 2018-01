Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Anderson talks about why the Hogs have struggled over the first six SEC games and how the Razorbacks plan to turn it around.

Arkansas (12-6, 2-4) hosts Ole Miss (10-8, 3-3) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game televised on SEC Network.